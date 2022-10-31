Ogdensburg to seek $400K for Main Street pump station

Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city will be applying for a St. Lawrence County Water/Wastewater Infrastructure American Rescue Plan Act grant hoping to receive $400,000 for the rehabilitation of the Main Street pump station.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, a resolution authorizing the city manager to submit an application passed unanimously.

