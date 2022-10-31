OGDENSBURG — The city will be applying for a St. Lawrence County Water/Wastewater Infrastructure American Rescue Plan Act grant hoping to receive $400,000 for the rehabilitation of the Main Street pump station.
At Monday night’s city council meeting, a resolution authorizing the city manager to submit an application passed unanimously.
According to the resolution, St. Lawrence County has apportioned approximately $3 million from its ARPA allocation “to be used toward gap financing for water and wastewater improvements throughout St. Lawrence County.”
Out of the $3 million allocated, the city is seeking $400,000 to go toward the rehabilitation of the Main Street pump station.
The resolution stated that the $400,000 would also help to “lessen the burden on city users and future rates for local and outside ratepayers.”
The project, which is part of a larger $38 million capital project, involves replacing plumbing, electrical and communications equipment to increase reliability and efficiency and eliminate system outages.
Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle supported the resolution but questioned whether the city could apply for more than $400,000.
“This is my recommendation,” said planner Andrea L. Smith. “It’s $3 million for all applications. It’s essentially a 50-50 share of what the gap is so it seems like a very reasonable request given the scale of the project and the remaining gap.”
The city secured $1 million in funding through the federal infrastructure grant program, but still needs to cover $800,000 in expenses for the project.
“At this time the city will be required to provide $800,000 in funds to complete the essential rehabilitation of the Main Street Pump Station to supplement the NBRC funds,” the application stated. “Therefore, the city seeks $400,000 (22% of total costs) from St. Lawrence County ARPA infrastructure funds which the city will match with $400,000 of local contribution.”
City Manager Stephen P. Jellie also gave an update on the city’s ARPA Individual Assistance Program.
“The project amounts are really starting to tally up now,” Mr. Jellie said. “There’s a total of 43 projects for $179,000 either paid out or committed. We’re at level 2 now income of brackets.”
Mr. Jellie said there are only a handful of projects left in the last income bracket that will be processed soon.
