OGDENSBURG — The city of Ogdensburg will automatically grant real property tax exemptions this year to those who filed in 2021.
The City Council on Monday night unanimously approved a resolution authorizing Assessor Mark Schnorr to grant exemptions on the 2022 assessment roll to property owners who received exemptions last year, including senior citizens and people with disabilities with limited income. The move means people will not be required to file renewal applications to request such exemptions, “further dispensing with the requirement that assessors mail renewal applications to such persons,” according to the resolution.
“Basically it’s just to help people so they won’t have to renew them right now,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said.
This comes after Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul extended the disaster emergency through Executive Order 11.1 that allows municipalities to grant such exemptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Renewal applications may be necessary if the city has reason to believe that a property owner has changed their primary residence, added another owner to the deed, transferred the property or died.
“If the City Assessor requires such renewal application be filed, they shall notify the owner of the subject property of such requirement by regular mail, with such notice shall containing instructions on how to file the renewal application. Said renewal application may be returned by mail or by making an appointment to drop same off at the City Assessor’s office,” the resolution reads.
Mr. Schnorr said the resolution was around in 2021 but was not brought forward because renewal notices had already been sent out to residents.
“It makes it so much easier with the COVID for seniors and those that are disabled, they don’t have to come in and renew something and it just makes it so much easier,” Mr. Schnorr said.
The mayor agreed.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing, glad to see it,” Mr. Skelly said. “COVID is tough, especially a lot of people don’t want to go out in public.”
