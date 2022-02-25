OGDENSBURG — Beginning in June, anyone who calls the Ogdensburg Police Department with an emergency will be advised to hang up and dial 911, the latest move by the city as it works to transfer its police dispatching to St. Lawrence County.
On Wednesday, St. Lawrence County Attorney Stephen D. Button was notified in a letter written by Cheryl I. Sacco with Coughlin & Gerhart LLP, a firm representing the city, that it will “cease providing City Police Dispatch and the County needs to handle Police dispatch obligations in the same manner that it does Fire and EMS calls from the City.”
This would require the county’s 911 dispatch to radio calls to city police patrols instead of transferring calls to the dispatcher on duty at the police department. Currently, 911 radio dispatches fire and EMS calls to the city fire department as well as other fire and EMS agencies across the county.
Transferring police dispatch services to the county was one of several recommendations made by the state Financial Restructuring Board for Local Governments in 2019. Since then, two police dispatch positions were cut in 2021 and the remaining two positions are slated to be abolished at the end of the year.
A police dispatcher salary as stated in the 2022 budget was $51,854.
In the letter, Ms. Sacco said that the county has been put “on notice” that the city will “cease the practice of accepting emergency calls from the public on police and fire administrative phone lines” effective June 1. Administrative phone lines that have been historically used for reporting emergencies in place of 911 will be disconnected at the end of 2022.
The city will also require the county to contact city police patrols through radio, instead of through phone calls. Ms. Sacco said the city will stop allowing emergency police calls to be dispatched over the phone effective July 1 for third shift dispatches, Sept. 1 for second shift and Dec. 1 for first shift.
“The County will be required to radio dispatch City Police patrols to emergency calls for assistance and redirect non-emergency calls to designated Police Administrative phone lines,” she wrote in the letter.
County Administrator Ruth A. Doyle said that the county’s response has yet to be determined.
“We have received the letter from Counsel to the City. This has been provided to the Board of Legislators to determine what action will be taken moving forward,” Ms. Doyle said in an email.
St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matthew R. Denner Sr. was on vacation and could not be reached for comment.
Mr. Button declined comment.
In a press release issued Wednesday, City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said that consolidating the remaining police agencies into the county’s consolidated emergency communications center is long overdue.
“Continuing to have multiple layers of emergency dispatching services and transferring emergency calls between agencies instead of direct radio dispatching significantly increases the risk of losing a caller, delays response time, complicates multi-agency response coordination and wastes taxpayer money duplicating services,” Mr. Jellie wrote. “The residents, visitors and businesses of St. Lawrence County pay well for these services, and they should not have to continue to pay twice for the same service, especially when paying twice makes this emergency life-saving service less efficient. The City sincerely hopes that the County will act decisively to complete this consolidation action in the interest of public safety and cost effectiveness.”
The city and county conducted a “joint pilot” in July to estimate the call load and procedural changes needed to make the dispatch transfer.
Since then, no progress has been made, according to Mr. Jellie.
“Since that pilot test period no progress has been made to move this initiative forward despite multiple requests by City officials to County officials to do so,” he wrote.
Mr. Jellie added that the county is the designated Public Safety Answering Point with the infrastructure to answer all 911 emergency calls, and the county receives state and federal communications funding and grants for this function.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.