OGDENSBURG — City Council will hold a special meeting at 2:30 p.m. Thursday to consider hiring one of two men as an interim city manager, according to Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly.
Up for consideration are Bradford J. Minnick, an attorney from Clayton, and Stephen P. Jellie, former Fort Drum Deputy Fire Chief of Black River.
“These are two people that reached out to us,” Mr. Skelly said. “Let’s get these two people. They look really interesting. Let’s get them in front of the council and get moving on an interim.”
Hiring an interim city manager, Mr. Skelly said, is needed since former City Manager Sarah Purdy’s retirement date of June 30 has passed. Assistant City Manager Andrea Smith can’t be an assistant when there is no one to be an assistant to, he said, adding that the other position Ms. Smith holds, director of planning and development, is overwhelming enough.
Mr. Minnick served briefly as Watertown interim city manager in 2018 between the administrations of Sharon Addison and Rick Finn.
He previously worked for the U.S. Department of Defense and with the Department of State, the African Center for Strategic Studies and also served as deputy chief secretary for Massachusetts Gov. William Weld.
Mr. Minnick is also part owner of the Thousand Islands Inn in Clayton.
Mr. Jellie, worked with Watertown city officials as an unpaid advisor to help resolve a bitter, nearly three-year contract dispute with the Watertown Professional Fire Fighters Association Local 191 in 2017.
Mr. Jellie served as the deputy chief of the Fort Drum Fire Department from 2007 until 2014. He also owned a consulting business, working briefly on a personnel matter with the Sackets Harbor Fire Department in 2007.
“Maybe we got a little good luck with a couple of candidates,” Mr. Skelly said.
The public will have an opportunity to participate in the meeting through a webinar app at http://wdt.me/u9wVxc or by calling 1-415-930-5321 and entering Access Code -968-564-689. The public can preregister to attend the meeting by using the link as well.
