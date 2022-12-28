Ogdensburg OKs coverage of travel expenses for city manager interviews Vote to approve lease between city, Rep. Stefanik not held due to lack of quorum

Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville has requested to lease space in the basement of Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St., for a satellite congressional office. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — The city council approved a resolution Wednesday night that will allow the city to cover the travel and lodging costs associated with in-person city manager interviews.

As part of former Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie’s buyout agreement, Mr. Jellie was in charge of finding his replacement. In September, Mr. Jellie began the hunt for a new city manager, but there were no updates on the progress made.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.