OGDENSBURG — The city council approved a resolution Wednesday night that will allow the city to cover the travel and lodging costs associated with in-person city manager interviews.
As part of former Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen P. Jellie’s buyout agreement, Mr. Jellie was in charge of finding his replacement. In September, Mr. Jellie began the hunt for a new city manager, but there were no updates on the progress made.
On Nov. 4, the city council appointed Andrea L. Smith, director of planning and development, interim city manager for 120 days. Since then, the search for a new candidate has been ongoing.
On Wednesday at a special council meeting, the council approved a resolution following an executive session allowing for in-person interviews with potential candidates. The resolution also approved the expenditure of funds to cover the cost of travel and lodging for the candidates.
According to the resolution, the expenditure of funds covering the costs of travel and lodging will not exceed $10,000.
The resolution passed unanimously.
A resolution to approve a lease between the city and Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, for a satellite office in city hall, was also on the agenda for the special city council meeting, but due to lack of quorum it was unable to be voted on.
Ms. Smith told the council that to vote on a lease there must be six votes, and there were only five members of council present at the meeting.
If approved, the resolution would allow the city to enter a lease with Rep. Stefanik for a satellite congressional office in the basement of the Ford Street building from Jan. 3, 2023, until Jan. 2, 2025, for $1,000 a month.
The council did not discuss when it would revisit the lease resolution.
