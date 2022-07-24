Ogdensburg to hold surplus property auction Aug. 2

The vacant lot at 420 Lafayette St. in Ogdensburg, where the former St. Joseph’s Nursing Home used to be located, will be put up for public auction on Aug. 2 by the City of Ogdensburg. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG – A public auction of the City of Ogdensburg’s 12 surplus properties will be held Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. at Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St., in the City Council chambers.

“This effort is part of the City’s continued goal to get properties back into productive use to improve neighborhoods across the community,” stated a press release issued by the City of Ogdensburg.

