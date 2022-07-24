Ogdensburg to hold surplus property auction Aug. 2

OGDENSBURG – A public auction of the City of Ogdensburg’s 12 surplus properties will be held Aug. 2 at 2 p.m. at Ogdensburg City Hall, 330 Ford St., in the City Council chambers.
“This effort is part of the City’s continued goal to get properties back into productive use to improve neighborhoods across the community,” stated a press release issued by the City of Ogdensburg.
Those interested in attending the auction are encouraged to preregister with the Department of Planning & Development by calling 315-393-7150, although registration the day of the auction is permitted.
No virtual attendance will be offered. However, as was past practice, for bidders who are unable to attend in person, voting by proxy will be allowed. A proxy bidder form, available by request from the Planning Department, must be completed.
The city’s release states that all property sold will be “as is” by quick claim deed, and it makes “no warranty as to clear title or condition. All successful bidders will be required to pay a non-refundable deposit in the amount of 20% of the winning bid.”
The available properties, including the lot numbers, addresses, types of lots, zonings and minimum bids, are:
— 48.078-5-31 - 12 Mill St., vacant lot, nonconforming, R/B – minimum bid of $500;
— 48.078-5-33 - Mill St., vacant lot, nonconforming, R/B – minimum bid of $500;
— 48.078-5-34 - 18-20 Mill St., vacant lot nonconforming, R/B – minimum bid of $500;
— 48.065-2-4 - 426 Champlain St., vacant lot, nonconforming, MDR – minimum bid of $500;
— 59.021-6-8 - 207 Adams Ave., vacant lot, nonconforming, SFR – minimum bid of $500;
— 48.072-8-34 - Plover Hill Ave., vacant lot, conforming, buildable, SFR – minimum bid of $1,000;
— 59.023-6-18 - 930 Franklin St., vacant lot, nonconforming, MDR – minimum bid of $6,500;
— 59.022-5-9 - 618 Lake St., vacant lot, MDR – minimum bid of $3,500;
— 48.079-12-10.114 - 420 Lafayette St., vacant lot, buildable, MDR – minimum bid of $45,000;
— 49.023-9-9 - 935 State St., condemned, possible structural damage, COO is required for occupancy, MDR – minimum bid of $10,500;
— 48.073-1-10 - 1907 Jay St., condemned, former fire, COO is required for occupancy, SFR - minimum bid is $10,500;
— 59.022-2-9 - 405 King St., condemned, July 9 is the last day to claim personal items, MDR – minimum bid of $18,500
— 59.021-1-30 - 529 King St., condemned, COO is required for occupancy, no electric or gas service, MDR - minimum bid of $10,500;
— 48.071-4-5 - 801 Washington St., half of duplex, 2018 last recorded rental inspection, SFR – minimum bid of $6,700; and
— 59.023-8-10 - 1127 Pickering St., condemned, SFR – minimum bid of $12,500.
Once the auction concludes, all bids will be presented to the City Council for approval at the Aug. 8 meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.