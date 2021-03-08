OGDENSBURG — The city’s Police Reform Stakeholders Committee has scheduled two meetings that will be held Tuesday to receive input from the public.
The afternoon session will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at City Hall. In-person attendance will be limited to 64 attendees. Face masks are required and social distancing restrictions will apply.
The public will also have an opportunity to participate in this meeting remotely by using the following link: attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/138845642272971533 or by calling 1-562-247-8321 and entering access code #889-760-779.
The public can pre-register to attend the meeting by using the same link.
The evening session will be held on from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at City Hall as well. In-person attendance for this session will also be limited to 64 attendees.
The public will also have an opportunity to participate in this meeting remotely as well using the following link: attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8452354214957085197 or by calling 1-914-614-3221 and entering access code #703-559-673.
The public can pre-register to attend this meeting by using the same link.
