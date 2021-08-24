OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg City Council will be holding a virtual public meeting on Sept. 1 to comply with Downtown Revitalization Initiative requirements and to seek the public’s opinion on possible projects.
On Monday night, Ogdensburg City Council held a special city council meeting during which members discussed the application process of the DRI program. In the past, the DRI program went through four rounds of funding, in which one community from each of the 10 regions in the state was awarded $10 million to boost municipal, private/public projects to improve downtowns.
“The state has just announced round five of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, often referred to as the DRI,” said Andrea Smith, director of Planning and Development. “This year in round five there are a few twists that are different from the past four rounds. Each region is being asked for their downtowns, but this year the regions are being asked to either nominate two downtown areas for an award of $10 million or one for $20 million.”
According to ny.gov, DRI round five will provide these funds to communities across the 10 Regional Economic Development Council regions to bring new life to their downtowns through a comprehensive strategic planning process, followed by the implementation of key projects.
“It is my recommendation that we apply for round five,” Smith said. “Specifically, I am recommending some changes to the downtown area. It’s about 210 acres in size and it stretches a bit further west and east along the St. Lawrence River to include the Diamond site and the former Augsbury sites, in addition to the core historic downtown area and the marina district.”
Smith listed recommendations for projects but noted she is willing to take suggestions from the council and public.
“I am recommending a structural analysis and feasibility study for the Diamond pier,” Smith said. “Wastewater improvements including but not limited to a potential lift station, wayfinding and streetscape improvements of the Ford Street corridor within the boundary, development of the downtown skatepark and recreation center, downtown mall parking improvements.”
The DRI application is due Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. and will require a community participation meeting for community input.
“We are asking for feedback from the private sectors as well as non-for-profits that would be within the downtown area,” Smith said. “I am recommending we have a virtual public meeting on the proposed application on Sept. 1. Due to COVID, I think having a virtual meeting will allow for the greatest participation so people can participate safely and we can comply with the requirements.”
Smith noted the projects must be truly transformative in nature and must cost $100,000 or more in general scale and scope.
“The DRI will not fund more than 40 percent of privately sponsored products but it does have a caveat,” Smith said. “If there is decarbonization and sustainability incorporated, those projects may be allowed up to 50 percent of project costs. The projects have to be shovel-ready and implemented within two years. All projects that receive funding must be approved by the state and will be vetted through a local planning committee that would be assigned after the award with help from the state.”
Private sectors of the downtown area have been asked to fill out a questionnaire about suggested projects.
“We have submitted questionnaires to several of the key owners in the downtown area, asking them if they have projects that they’re thinking of or would like to do,” Smith said. “If they can complete a simple questionnaire or contact the planning office for assistance in completing the questionnaire, we would like to include them in our application.”
Councilor Daniel Skamperle voiced his support for the DRI.
“I’m pretty sure we have people here that want to build things down here,” Skamperle said. “I would like to try to make this application the best we can.”
During the next city council meeting on Sept. 13, the council will vote to approve the DRI application.
