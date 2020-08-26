OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City Council voted Monday to provide security for the Ogdensburg International Airport through December.
The resolution also asked the City Manager to prepare a three-year contract to be reviewed by the Council at its next meeting.
The vote led to a discussion of staffing issues at the police department.
Councilor Nichole L. Kennedy said she was in favor of the agreement but was concerned about the strain the extra work was putting on the City Police Department, which recently had its staff cut.
“We need a plan,” Ms. Kennedy said. “There are some serious, serious issues at hand. We can’t commit to something that we don’t have the staffing for. Our guys are running ragged. What are we going to do? At some point you have to draw a line in the sand.”
Interim City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said he agreed and was working on a plan.
“After completing an assessment, there is no question,” Mr. Jellie said. “One of the things I’ll propose to council ongoing in the future budget will be that reimbursable positions like this will be established with the requesting agency. In other words, the person that we need to staff the airport will be hired and largely used for that purpose only.”
Those positions would not be considered a part of the regular police department, Mr. Jellie said.
The City Council is going to have to make a decision about police staffing, Mr. Jellie said.
“I’ll have some courses of action for you at the next meeting — where we currently are with the level of staffing at the police department and recommendations of what we can do with that current staffing level,” Mr. Jellie said. “Some of that is due to positions that we are not allowed to fill that were in this year’s budget, some of that is due to positions that we have out for injury. There is definitely a staffing issue in the police department that is going to call for council to understand what services that we will cease to provide as we provide release.”
Mr. Jellie said the current schedules and overtime officers are working now is not sustainable.
The resolution passed unanimously with Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe, who works for the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority, abstaining.
