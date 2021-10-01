OGDENSBURG — Following a public hearing Monday night, the Ogdensburg City Council voted unanimously to relinquish the city’s tax foreclosure responsibility with the intent of all foreclosure responsibility defaulting to St. Lawrence County.
No member of the public spoke at the public hearing prior to the city council’s vote that will change the city charter to cease collecting county property taxes as well as transferring other duties to St. Lawrence County such as the enforcement of unpaid delinquent taxes on behalf of the city and crediting the city for unpaid delinquent taxes.
The charter changes would go into affect on Jan. 1, 2022.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said that the changes will hopefully cut back on expenditures for when the city has to make the Ogdensburg City School District and the county whole on late taxes.
“Hopefully, on one hand, this will relieve us of expenditures of approximately $800,000 from the Ogdensburg school district and $300,000 from the county and then revenue it has possibility of bringing us in over $500,000 for our back taxes,” said Skelly, adding “overall it will be a big financial benefit to us.”
The charter changes will not alter the date or terms for collecting city property tax which begins in April, while the county property taxes will be due in January and school tax collection dates will not change.
City residents will get three separate tax bills.
In other business Monday night:
• Council authorized the acceptance of two engineering reports and for the city manager to execute two disbursement agreements through the Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) program.
• Council appointed Michael Weaver to fill the unexpired term of David Lesperance on the Planning Board. The term will begin Sept. 27 and end on Dec. 31.
•Council appoint Kevin McDonough to the Ogdensburg Land Bank Corporation Board of Directors, with a term to begin Sept. 27 and end Sept. 27, 2024.
• Council passed a resolution to hold a public hearing on Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. to move forward with the sale of a former paper Cherry Street parcel along the Maple City Trail at public auction. The minimum purchase price will be $2,500 and it will be subject to an easement.
