OGDENSBURG — City Council will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to consider a change order on the wastewater treatment plant project and to discuss ongoing sales tax negotiations with St. Lawrence County.
Council voted, after work had started on the $43 million wastewater plant overhaul, to have all change orders approved by the full board.
The change order to be considered is for $21,000 and is to do asbestos abatement on boiler gaskets.
The city has been negotiating a change to sales tax distribution with the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislatures since last year.
City representatives met with the county recently and County Administrator Ruth Doyle told county legislators Monday that City Manager Stephen P. Jellie would be meeting with them on Oct. 26.
The Thursday meeting will not be held in person. The meeting will be held using GoToWebinar.com.
The public can participate in the meeting by connecting at wdt.me/Cu9WAZ, or by calling 1-631-992-3221 and entering Access Code -577-771-577. The public can preregister to attend the meeting by using the same link.
