Ogdensburg to use fund balance to pay for five capital projects

The Ogdensburg Police Department. Matt Curatolo/Watertown Daily Times

OGDENSBURG — Five capital projects, ranging from replacing the roof of City Hall to installing an HVAC system at the police department, were given the green light to move forward after the City Council decided to use its fund balance to pay for the projects.

City Council approved a resolution Monday night that would move $500,000 from the city’s appropriated fund balance to its capital fund to pay for “mission critical projects in need of immediate advancement.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.