Ogdensburg to use fund balance to pay for five capital projects

OGDENSBURG — Five capital projects, ranging from replacing the roof of City Hall to installing an HVAC system at the police department, were given the green light to move forward after the City Council decided to use its fund balance to pay for the projects.
City Council approved a resolution Monday night that would move $500,000 from the city’s appropriated fund balance to its capital fund to pay for “mission critical projects in need of immediate advancement.”
The five projects funded for a total of $500,000 are replacement of the City Hall roof at $396,220; replacement and repair of the sprinkler system at the Dobisky Center at a cost of $26,780;a new security system at the police department costing $12,000; a new HVAC system at the police department at a cost of $45,000; and the design and engineering for replacement of the roof at the fire department at a cost of $20,000.
The City Council had to decide whether to use the fund balance or bond for the projects. City staff had two resolutions prepared for the City Council to vote on, depending on which route they took.
Councilor William B. Dillabough wanted to use the fund balance.
“We got the money, let’s use it,” Mr. Dillabough said.
Councilor Steven M. Fisher agreed.
“Not going to stick it on another council down the road,” Mr. Fisher said. “I’m not bonding at this point.”
Councilors Daniel E. Skamperle, Nichole L. Kennedy and Michael B. Powers wanted to bond so they could keep more money in the city’s fund balance, but were outvoted.
“I think it’s foolish to do this but we got to have the critical work done. I would much rather bond it myself,” Mr. Skamperle said.
Mr. Powers said he was “all for a BAN (bond anticipation notice).”
Section C-65 of the city charter permits the “transfer of an unencumbered balance in an appropriation made for one department or agency to another department or agency or the transfer of any unencumbered balance in an appropriation made for a division or office to another division or office in the same department upon written request of the City Manager.”
