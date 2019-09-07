OGDENSBURG — City Council will consider two resolutions related to the wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation at its Monday night meeting.
The first will authorize an additional $9.9 million bond ordinance to pay part of the cost of construction of the improvements to the plant. The other is a resolution to authorize the city manager to enter into an agreement with Jett Industries, Inc. to do the work.
Jett Industries of Colliersville will be paid not more than $35,973,560.
Jett had bid $41.2 million for the project, beating out a $41.5 million bid from Perras Excavating of Massena and a $46 million bid from D.A. Collins Construction of Wilton.
All the bids came in considerably over the engineer’s estimate of $34 million.
To come closer to the estimate, several alternative items were removed from the project.
City Manager Sarah Purdy said that the extra bonding will cover the additional cost but will most likely be more than the city needs.
“This is just the authority to do the borrowing for every conceivable part of the cost if we should have to,” Ms. Purdy said.
The one alternate item included in the project is the blower and aeration system for which Jett bid $256,302.
Should the resolutions pass, Ms. Purdy expects to issue a notice to proceed with the work in the middle of October.
The city has been under order to rehabilitate the plant by the Department of Environmental Conservation for the past several years.
In December 2018, the city was prepared to ask for bids but had to delay when city councilors decided to investigate the possibility of using a project labor agreement in order to save money.
A feasibility study eventually claimed that the city could save up to $900,000 with a project labor agreement.
Bids were received from just three companies with the lowest being $6.2 million over the estimate.
The wastewater treatment plant was built in 1965, and was partially updated in 1978.
The City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in City Hall.
