OGDENSBURG — Two Ogdensburg men are facing multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop Thursday night where sheriff’s deputies seized approximately 500 packets of Fentanyl.
Sheriff’s deputies said that Sebastian M. Horton, 17, 506 Cedar St., Ogdensburg, and Wayne E. Simmons, 42, 527 King St., Ogdensburg, were each charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
The arrests stem from a traffic stop on Cedar Street in Ogdensburg for an uninspected motor vehicle, according to deputies, who reported finding approximately 500 packets of Fentanyl inside the vehicle as well as drug-related material and digital scales as well as brass knuckles.
They were arraigned in Hermon Town Court before Judge Chris Velez and were released to reappear at a later date.
