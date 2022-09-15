OGDENSBURG — The city will no longer be dispatching emergency services between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. as of Sept. 26.
This comes as part of Ogdensburg’s three-part plan to transition emergency dispatching work to St. Lawrence County.
The initial part of the transition was effective Aug. 31, with a news release from City Manager Stephen P. Jellie reminding city residents to use 911 when reporting emergency situations requiring assistance from police, fire and emergency medical services.
In an email to Matthew R. Denner, director of emergency services for the county, Mr. Jellie stated the transition, “at present all appears to be functioning well.”
According to the email, the next phase of the implementation plan will begin on Sept. 26.
“Request you communicate and affirm your preparedness to dispatch and track requests for police emergency services to Ogdensburg Police patrols via radio as Ogdensburg PD will no longer have dispatch personnel assigned during the hours of 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily to transfer back emergency 911 callers via phone,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
Mr. Jellie stated that the final part of the plan will make it so the city will have no dispatch personnel assigned during any period of time as of Dec. 31.
“The City appreciates the county transitioning this final piece of emergency dispatching work that began over 25 years ago with the implementation of the County’s E-911 Emergency Reporting System and Consolidated Emergency Communications Center,” Mr. Jellie wrote in the email. “I look forward to your affirmation of the county’s preparedness of the final phases of this critical plan.”
