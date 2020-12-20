OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg City Police Department Patrolmen’s Union and Police Supervisor’s Union came together to make a contribution to the employees at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg.
They made both a financial contribution, as well as a contribution of snacks, beverages, hand sanitizer and other essential items.
Also, the Professional Firefighters Local 1779 recently made a monetary donation to the employees at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care. The donation will be used to purchase meals for employees and their families.
