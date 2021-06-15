OGDENSBURG — United Helpers rehabilitation and senior care center at 8101 Route 68 will close once its 106 residents have been transitioned to other facilities, which is expected to be by early September, according to a news release.
United Helpers employees and residents were told by management Tuesday of the closure of the senior care center, formerly called RiverLedge Nursing Home.
“An announcement of the plan to cease operations as a skilled nursing facility has been made to the residents and resident representatives, and work will begin immediately to assist residents with making arrangements for safe transfer to care providers of their choosing,” the news release states.
The decision follows months of deliberation and careful consideration, according to the news release.
Cited as some of the critical factors driving the closure decision include significantly inadequate reimbursement — there have been no Medicaid trend factor increases since 2088, while the cost of delivering quality care has continued to dramatically increase. The needs of the community have also shifted over time, the release reads, resulting in a decreased need for skilled nursing facility beds in the region. There is also a corresponding growth in options for in-home care.
United Helpers will reportedly move its employees to its other facilities that it manages in St. Lawrence County.
Besides RiverLedge, United Helpers has another rehabilitation and senior care center at 205 State Street Road, Canton, previously called Maplewood. It also operates an independent senior living facility at 30 Sullivan Drive, Canton, that was previously called Partridge Knoll, and a behavioral, health and life skills facility at 100 Ford St., Ogdensburg, that was called Mosaic.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was shocked when he heard about the news and said he and City Manager Stephen P. Jellie had met with United Helpers management about a future project they were eyeing.
“I don’t have a lot of details,” the mayor said Tuesday. “We met a short while ago with them and they asked if the city would support them on bringing water and sewer to a project they wanted to do along the river on the property.”
Mayor Skelly said they told United Helpers the city would “love” to help them.
He said he thought United Helpers was “doing pretty good,” especially if they were considering building more.
“But then I found out today without any notice to the city that they’re closing. My mom used to be up there so I can only imagine what those families are going through,” the mayor said. “The patients come first. The first concern is patients and then there’s all those people who have committed years and years taking care of the patients and all of a sudden without notice it’s all over with.”
Mayor Skelly said “it’s sad” the city didn’t hear from United Helpers management prior to the announcement. Perhaps, the city could have helped them, he added.
“I put myself in those families’ position. Where is my loved one going to go? Is there going to be room for them at other facilities?” he asked. “The poor employees are also now put out of work, it’s so sad. I would like to know what efforts they made to avoid this because they didn’t talk to us about any of it? ... It’s just a surprise.”
In a memo received by The Journal, Chief Executive Officer Todd Amo stated, “This decision directly impacts Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care. However, United Helpers has many open positions throughout the overall organization. It is our intent to fill these openings with our dedicated, hardworking, and caring staff whose positions will be affected by the closure whenever feasible. Paid training will be offered, as needed, for those changing positions or roles.”
Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, issued a statement about the facility closure upon learning the news Tuesday afternoon.
“I am both devastated and heartbroken over United Helpers’ decision to close its skilled nursing facility in Ogdensburg,” her statement reads. “For more than 100 years, United Helpers has been synonymous with quality care for the North Country’s most vulnerable citizens. The decision to end over a century of caring for the elderly in Ogdensburg is a serious departure from its core mission.
“United Helpers’ skilled nursing home in Ogdensburg has been an integral part of the North Country’s health care system for many years. It’s no secret though that they, like so many other elder care facilities in New York State, are struggling and have been for some time.
“In my role as state senator, I have done all I can to help them overcome the challenges they face. These efforts include and are not limited to regularly meeting with administration, carrying legislation to assist with the nursing shortage and to reduce the cost of operations and organizing meetings with top-level health officials in Albany to try to convince the state to provide them with the assistance they needed.
“In addition, I have also advocated for the state to increase its Medicaid reimbursement rate, voicing my concerns on this issue to New York’s Department of Health Commissioner at hearings in recent years. Despite the tireless efforts of organizations like United Helpers, the state’s refusal to raise the reimbursement rate — which has not been increased since 2008 — is causing our rural nursing homes to fail financially.
“In the wake of this announcement, I stand ready to work with United Helpers and our state officials to do whatever I can to keep this important facility open and prevent residents from being forced to move away from their loved ones,” the senator said.
The state Department of Health has reviewed and approved a comprehensive closure plan and United Helpers officials have begun the process of notifying all parties who receive services or conduct business with the facility, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.