OGDENSBURG — Mayor Jeffery M. Skelly confirmed Tuesday that a city rehabilitation and senior care facility operated by United Helpers will reportedly close on Sept. 1.
The facility, located at 8101 Route 68, was formerly called RiverLedge Nursing Home. United Helpers employees were told Tuesday that the facility will be closing on Sept. 1, residents would be moved to other nursing home facilities in the area and its employees would have the opportunity to move to other United Helpers facilities to stay employed.
“I found out today (Tuesday) without any notice to the city that they’re closing,” Mayor Skelly said Tuesday. “My mom used to be up there so I can only imagine what those families are going through. The patients come first. The first concern is patients and then there’s all those people who have committed years and years taking care of the patients.
“And all of a sudden, without notice,” the mayor added, “it’s all over with.”
Mayor Skelly said he had no contact with management from United Helpers prior to the organization’s decision.
“I put myself in those families’ position. Where is my loved one going to go? Is there going to be room for them at other facilities?” Mayor Skelly asked. “The poor employees are also now put out of work; it’s so sad. I would like to know what efforts they made to avoid this because they didn’t talk to us about any of it. ... It’s just a surprise.”
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.