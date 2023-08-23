OGDENSBURG — Which major New York grant will the City of Ogdensburg submit an application to – the Downtown Revitalization Initiative or the NY Forward grant program?
That was part of the recent discussion by City Council.
Interim City Manager Andrea L. Smith provided City Council information from the Department of State on the two funding sources. The city has been unsuccessful in their past DRI applications and it has yet to apply for the NY Forward funding.
Both programs, according to the Department of State, have similar goals.
“The overarching goals of the two programs are to revitalize downtowns and reinvigorate local and regional economies by creating a critical mass of vibrant downtown destinations in each region. NY Forward diverges in several aspects to reach and serve the unique needs and characteristics of the State’s smaller and rural communities,” the state agency stated.
“I wanted to give council and the public an opportunity to discuss pros and cons of the two different funding sources,” said Smith, “I didn’t know if council had a real big appetite for one over the other or if you want to not do either.”
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly pointed to the future demolition of the former cheese plant on Main Street as a bright spot for the application and helping future projects in the Marina District.
“I would like to try again for the DRI,” he stated.
The DRI program, now in its seventh round of funding after launching in 2016, has awarded $700 million to 69 communities in the previous six rounds. An amount of $10 million is awarded to one community in each of the state’s 10 Regional Economic Development Council regions.
The current round of funding will offer $100 million. The communities of Plattsburgh, Watertown, Saranac Lake, Potsdam, Massena, Tupper Lake and Ticonderoga have been DRI recipients.
Councilor John R. Rishe’s opinion was that it may be time for a change.
“We haven’t been successful. For a smaller community of 9,800 people or so, I think we may be more competitive in the NY Forward grant,” said Rishe, adding later that he was fine with applying for either of the grants.
The NY Forward program launched in 2022 and is entering its second round of funding offering $100 million to smaller communities with a focus on hamlets and villages. Unlike the DRI which awards one large award to each region, NY Forward gives up to three awards per region – either two $4.5 million amounts or one $4.5 million award and two $2.25 million awards.
Last year, Waddington, Cape Vincent and Lyons Falls were the North Country recipients of this funding.
Applications for both funding sources are due Sept. 24.
Councilor Steven M. Fisher suggested applying for both to put more “cards on the table.”
Skelly said that it might be “too much lifting” for staff. Smith, is the current city planner as well as the interim city manager. An option discussed was to have a consultant assist with the writing of one of the grant applications, which was backed by several councilors.
While no decision was made, the discussion concluded with City Council asking for the redefining of the downtown area that would be involved in either of the two grant applications for its next meeting on Aug. 28. Smith said that the city could hold some public hearings to gauge the public’s opinions and begin some “conversations” on the two grants.
The decision on which grant would be applied for will be further discussed at City Council’s next meeting.
