OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie has upped the retirement incentive offer for city firefighters as a Christmas Eve “offering of good faith and reconciliation.”
In a letter shared with media Thursday, Mr. Jellie informed Jason Bouchard, president of the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799, that he is raising the original retirement incentive offer from $20,000 to $25,000.
The offer stands for the remainder of the calendar year.
“This is another generous offer that I sincerely hope you will encourage your members to take advantage of,” Mr. Jellie wrote. “I am ready, willing and able to process any application for retirement (with the condition of the incentive being provided) as soon as they are presented to me.”
Mr. Bouchard said in his last message to the city that the city’s original offer, which expired Dec. 18, was not enough time for city firefighters to make such a big decision.
Mr. Jellie also said in his letter that he’s willing to discuss the first three items in the union’s settlement agreement with Mr. Bouchard and another union member. The three items include the elimination of the EMT stipend, controlling time off so firefighters don’t collect unnecessary overtime and the retirement incentive.
The city and fire union have been at odds for more than a month after the city proposed eliminating 10 firefighter positions from the city Fire Department in its 2021 budget. That number has been reduced to seven positions in the budget which was passed Dec. 9.
Last week, the union filed suit against the city for the job cuts.
“I make no guarantees or advanced promises that our position on staffing reductions will change, but I am willing to discuss your offer and see where it takes us,” Mr. Jellie wrote.
