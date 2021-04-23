OGDENSBURG — Fundraising efforts to help offset costs for essential training for volunteers and paid staff as well as for life-saving equipment is currently under way for the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad.
OVRS Director of Operations Kenneth J. Gardner said that the annual appeal to the community has been under way for several months and the donations are coming in.
“We’re actually a little bit ahead from where we were last year. The community has been just awesome,” said Mr. Gardner, adding that it had raised $10,000 from the 2020 appeal.
He said typically donations from its annual appeal are used to pay for OVRS members to attend EMT and paramedic classes as well as equipment that “can keep us modernized in today’s field.” Classes in 2020 were ultimately canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic but he is hopeful that they will resume this year.
For the most part, the OVRS is supported through billing of services and the support of the community through donations, rarely by local tax dollars. Mr. Gardner said that regardless of the ability of the patient to pay, the rescue squad will respond to all calls for emergency medical service.
“No patient has ever been refused care, nor has any patient’s account been turned over to a collection agency for payment,” said Mr. Gardner.
In 2020, the OVRS took a financial hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The OVRS responded to a total of 2,361 calls in 2020, a reduction of 283 calls in 2019. That resulted in a loss of about $135,000 in revenue for the year, according to Mr. Gardner.
It also saw a reduction in hours donated by its 43 volunteer members during the midst of the pandemic, and the OVRS had to increase its payroll for paid staff to ensure calls were covered.
“We had to hire additional staff which is obviously difficult for us but it was necessary to serve the public,” Mr. Gardner said.
Other increases were the cost of medical supplies, pharmaceuticals, personal protection equipment, and nearly every other operating expenses, according to Mr. Gardner.
The OVRS ended 2020 with an operating deficit of $25,852. A portion of the revenue loss was absorbed by federal relief from the CARES Act and a small-business loan.
Mr. Gardner said that call numbers rebounded during the last half of 2020 and into the current year. It had responded to 214 calls in January, 208 in February and 202 in March. Those numbers are promising as the OVRS looks to break even in its 2021 $1.2 million operating budget.
So far through March, it has received a total of $120,688 in revenues from billings, according to Mr. Gardner.
The OVRS is the primary EMS provider for the city, as well as the towns of Oswegatchie and Depeyster and the village of Heuvelton. The agency also provides advanced life support services, as well as mutual aid for the village and townships of Waddington, Morristown and Hammond, the townships of DeKalb and Macomb and the village of Rensselaer Falls.
If you are interested in sending a donation to the OVRS, you can send it to: 2021 Annual Appeal Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 172. Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
