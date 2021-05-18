OGDENSBURG — A referendum to provide $350,000 in funding to the Ogdensburg Public Library passed Tuesday by a vote of almost two to one.
The referendum to provide funding to the library was unofficially 770 to 395, before any absentee ballots were counted.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we’ll have stable funding and that is absolutely wonderful,” Ogdensburg Public Library Executive Director Penny J. Kerfien said.
The referendum was needed by the library because the city announced that this year was the last year it would provide funding to the library located at 312 Washington St. Library officials said it takes roughly $350,000 a year to operate the facility and to provide programming.
This was the third referendum since 2017 to be supported by voters in the Ogdensburg City School District during a school budget vote. A total of $125,000 was collected by the library following successful referendums in 2017 and 2018. A levy vote in 2019 for $75,000 was rejected.
Ms. Kerfien said the vote told her that the community supported the library and that they want it to stay open.
“I think we got their support. The community knows what kind of value they have in us and it’s proven by this vote,” she said.
The library referendum was one of four items that was voted on Tuesday in the city school district.
The school budget, which includes a 0% tax levy increase for the 2021-22 school year, was approved by a vote of 870 to 395.
The purchasing and financing of 12 school buses with an estimated cost not to exceed $1.3 million was also approved by a vote of 870 to 279. Through state aid reimbursement, the district will purchase the buses over a course of five years and will receive 90% of the cost back in aid. The five-year period also includes receiving transportation aid beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
The third proposition would allow the school to borrow or raise up to $3 million for a capital reserve fund. That proposition passed by a vote of 887 to 253.
In the school board election, two seats were empty after Larry Mitchell and Dr. Laurie J. Zwiefel decided not to seek re-election. Angela McRoberts was the top vote getter with 784 followed by Renee Grizzuto with 665, James LaFave with 353 and Robert Bromley’s 317 votes.
