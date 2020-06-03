OGDENSBURG — Ogdensburg City School District Superintendent Kevin K. Kendall told residents and school board members tuned into Monday night’s school budget public hearing that three district jobs will be lost to attrition in the district’s effort to keep expenses down in the 2020-2021 budget.
Still, the budget will see a $2.2 million increase on the expense side, Mr. Kendall said.
“We have to keep in mind that last year we were able to cut $4.4 million from the expense side of our budget, by changing insurance carriers as well as eliminating 11 positions through attrition.”
This year, Mr. Kendall said increases to health insurance and special education costs have led to the increase in spending even after attributing $2.25 million of the district’s fund balance to the budget.
“We’ve cut costs and tried to right the ship in terms of our size by being able to cut 11 positions last year and additional three this year,” he said.
A 2.39% increase to the tax levy translates to a proposed rate of $27.16 per $1,000 for homeowners.
The owner of a $75,000 property would see an increase of about $47 before STAR reductions, which would bring the amount down by about half.
Mr. Kendall pointed out that last year’s proposed rate of $26.67 per $1,000 was reduced to $26.52 per $1,000 after property revaluations.
“If recent trends come true it will probably be lower,” he said.
Also on the ballot are eight residents running for two open seats on the Board of Education, which are filled at large. The seats are for five-year terms.
The candidates are:
n James “Jimmy” Bell, a resident of Ogdensburg since 2001. Mr. Bell graduated from Lisbon Central in 1990 and in 1996 took a job with NYS Department of Corrections and has been employed at Riverview Correctional since 1999. Mr. Bell has three children and has been involved in fundraising for OFA athletics for over 10 years.
n Renee Grizzuto is an incumbent seeking re-election. She is employed as an administrative assistant at the Diocese of Ogdensburg. Her children have all graduated from OFA and she has 10 years of experience on the board.
n Arlene Kiah has been a resident of Ogdensburg for 36 years. She has run a child care center for 25 years and run the Northern New York Junior Bassmasters for nine years. Her two children graduated from Ogdensburg City Schools.
n David Rufa has been employed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection for 12 years and is the former owner/operator of a dairy farm. His wife is a teacher at Morristown Central School. He has four children who all graduated from OFA.
n Connor Sutton is a member of the OFA class of 2000. He has been employed by the New York State Police for more than 13 years as a trooper, investigator and a canine handler. Previously he was a high school history teacher. His wife is a speech-language pathologist employed by the school district. He has two children attending Ogdensburg City Schools.
n James “Jim” LaFave has been a resident of Ogdensburg since 1979. He worked for Standard Shade Roller, Universal Foods Corporation, and in 1989 joined the NYS Department of Corrections. He has an associate’s degree in criminal justice. Mr. LaFave retired from the Department of Corrections in April of 2019.
n James J. “Jim” McCarthy, an Ogdensburg native, has worked for the Ogdensburg City School District for 34 years and will be retiring this month as director of facilities. He has three adult children and several grandchildren. Mr. McCarthy has served on the Ogdensburg Growth Fund and on several of the school district’s committees, including several safety committees, labor management committees and negotiation committees on both the union and management sides.
n Elizabeth “Liz” Testani has been a Ogdensburg fresident or 28 years. She is a graduate of OFA and Clarkson University. She is the director of operations for physician practice management at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She has two school-age children.
The district mailed out 7,040 absentee ballots that are due at the school by 5 p.m. Tuesday. Ballots may be mailed or dropped off at the district office.
