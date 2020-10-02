OGDENSBURG — City Council voted 4-3 on Monday night to send a resolution to St. Lawrence County requesting action on a suggestion from the state Financial Restructuring Board to transfer dispatching services to the county.
Transferring fire and police dispatching to the county was one of five recommendations by the restructuring board in its report delivered in July 2019.
Deputy Mayor John A. Rishe read an amended resolution to the council Monday night that toned down the resolution included in the agenda packet.
The early version of the resolution threatened legal action if the county did not comply with the dispatch services transfer.
Currently, residents who dial 911 get the county dispatch, but Ogdensburg police have a seven digit number that’s answered by dispatchers at the police department, who also work the front counter and monitor the city’s holding cells.
“Looks like we had a lot of questions brought up by the (police) supervisors union and other people,” Councilor Daniel E. Skamperle said. “Are there any answers to these questions? Who is going to answer to the public when the public walks in? Who is going to man the holding cells? It was also discussed that the equipment was not in place.”
The resolution was brought up with no prior communication to the three councilors in the minority, Mr. Skamperle said.
“So, I don’t think we are ready for it,” he said. “There are all these lingering questions.”
“This was approved in April, as it says,” Mr. Rishe said. “This is just a reminder to the county follow-up.”
Councilor Michael B. Powers wondered if it was possible to get the job done by Jan. 1. City Manager Stephen P. Jellie said the county wants to work on a transition.
“My opinion, councilor, is that they can be ready.” Mr. Jellie said, adding he had plans to meet with the county administrator and the director of emergency services.
“We gave them notice in April,” Mr. Jellie said. “There has been no movement on their part.”
Mr. Jellie said in his first week on the job, he approached the county about the project, telling them it was on his agenda. But it did not come up until they met with county officials in September to talk about sales taxes.
Mr. Jellie said there was no intent to force action from the county, but if the city was not forceful about its intent, nothing would happen.
The state Financial Restructuring Board made this recommendation and offered money, Mr. Jellie said.
Mr. Jellie said this resolution was about the transfer of dispatch services and did not discount the obstacles brought up by the police supervisors union as stated by Mr. Skamperle.
“We’ve got lots of internal issues with things to work out,” Mr. Jellie said. “We are talking about the transfer of dispatching services. Nobody has said anything about the number of people we are giving up right away as we figure out all the functions those current positions do.”
Councilor Nichole Kennedy also questioned whether the timeline was realistic.
“I don’t believe we will have full implementation necessarily, but if we don’t get started with this, we won’t even do the part that we can do,” Mr. Jellie said.
Mr. Jellie said the city had about two-thirds of the equipment necessary and would have it all by Jan. 1.
“So, this is wrong,” Ms. Kennedy said. “It says all equipment is now in place.”
“By January 1, we will be ready,” Mr. Jellie said. “There is no question. By January 1, we will be ready.”
Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly, Mr. Rishe and Councilors William B. Dillabough and Steven M. Fisher voted in favor of the amended resolution. Mr. Powers, Ms. Kennedy and Mr. Skamperle voted against.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.