OGDENSBURG — The City of Ogdensburg is warning residents who have applied for building repair money through a program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of a scam where someone posing as a representative of the city is seeking personal bank account information.
The Individual Assistance Program is designed to help city homeowners make repairs to their properties and will reimburse them up to $5,000 for an exterior and interior projects. A total of 384 applications have been submitted in the first round and they are currently under review by city staff.
According to a news release issued Wednesday, city officials were first alerted to the scam by a report from a resident.
“It has come to our attention that one or more individuals may be attempting to trick residents by posing as a representative from the City of Ogdensburg in an attempt to obtain your personal bank account information,” stated the release, “It was reported that a resident received a telephone call from an individual who advised the resident had been approved for a grant and simply needed to press 1 to accept it. Upon pressing 1, the resident was asked to provide their bank account information for the grant money to be deposited directly into their account.”
This call was not “affiliated in any way with the ARPA Phase 3 Individual Assistance Program,” stated the release.
The release added that applicants will be contacted by city staff via email, regular mail or by phone and calls from the city regarding the Individual Assistance Program will originate from (315) 393-6100 and will be identified as the same on caller ID.
“The City has no intentions of making awards by direct deposit and will not request your bank account information for this program,” the release stated, “The City cautions all residents to be very careful when receiving calls from someone asking for your personal information and to never release any of your personal information to anyone that you have not confirmed is a trusted source.”
There is approximately $260,000 in funding dedicated to the program. Another $174,000 was previously granted to non-profit organizations and small businesses.
