OGDENSBURG — City Council voted unanimously Monday to allow restaurants to set up outdoor dining on city-owned sidewalks for the next three months.
On June 4, Assistant City Manager Andrea Smith issued a news release regarding a directive from Gov. Andrew Cuomo allowing outdoor dining.
“When we received word that outdoor dining was going to be permitted as part of phase two reopening I had a conversation with the code office and we were talking about how the city could best respond,” Ms. Smith said.
In the release, Ms. Smith said the City Code Office had developed a plan to allow restaurants that did not have outdoor seating to use up to 50 percent of their parking lots for dining.
“We wanted to afford those businesses an opportunity to create a temporary outdoor eating area,” Ms. Smith said Monday.
Deputy Mayor John Rishe Monday night questioned whether some allowance could be made for restaurants that don’t have parking lots and are bound by city-owned sidewalks.
Ms. Smith said that the release provided links to New York State for guidance and that the city code does not allow for sidewalks to be blocked.
“We can get the code changed,” Mr. Rishe said. “I wish I could do it right now. People I talk to they travel the world and they go to Spain and they go to Italy and they go to Florida and it is such a common practice (sidewalk dining) this is backwards.”
“When we go to Florida, we always want to sit outside,” Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly said. “I think it would be a real positive thing for our city.”
After discussion of the Americans With Disabilities Act, Mr. Rishe offered a resolution from the floor to allow business to use city property for outdoor dining as long as it allows three feet for pedestrians.
The allowance is only for three months. Councilors said they would work on a more formal resolution in the future.
