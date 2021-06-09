OGDENSBURG — City police made one arrest Monday following the execution of a search warrant at a Caroline Street residence.
The city’s Narcotic Enforcement Unit, with the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force and U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, searched 921 Caroline St., where 0.5 ounces of heroin with an estimated value of $17,000 was located, according to city police.
Resident Courtney M. Barber, 28, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, arraigned in City Court and released on her own recognizance.
The Canton Village Police Department, U.S. Border Patrol and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office chief confidential investigator assisted. The investigation is ongoing, and city police say additional arrests are possible.
