OGDENSBURG — City police on Monday arrested Shania L. Dobbs, 29, of 1111 Congress St., on one count of third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine after officers executed a search warrant at a motor home in the backyard of the Congress Street property.
The search stemmed from an investigation into a previous complaint about the motor home, and city police were assisted by the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Evidence Recovery Team, New York State Parole and Ogdensburg Fire Department.
Ms. Dobbs was released on an appearance ticket for Ogdensburg City Court. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on the whereabouts of Allen Redmond, 52, is asked to contact the Ogdensburg Police Department at 315-393-1555.
