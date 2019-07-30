CANTON — An Ogdensburg woman was sentenced to probation July 29 in St. Lawrence County Court for making methamphetamine.
Santana M. Budd, 23, of 619 Lafayette St., was sentenced to five years of probation for her April 2 guilty plea to third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
On Sept. 14 in Ogdensburg, Ms. Budd was in possession of two or more items of laboratory equipment and two or more precursors, chemical reagents or solvents with the intent to make methamphetamine, including ammonium nitrate, camp fuel, Claritin-D 24 and Drano crystals.
As part of the plea deal, Ms. Budd successfully completed substance abuse treatment and had a charge of fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in county court and a number of other meth-related charges pending against her in Ogdensburg City Court satisfied.
In addition to her probation sentence, Ms. Budd was ordered to pay $375 in court fines, fees and surcharges.
In other court action Monday:
Sam D. Parker Jr., 42, last known address of 9043 Route 58, Morristown, entered a general denial that he violated his Aug. 22, 2016 sentence of three years probation for his guilty plea to two counts of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
On Sept. 14, at his residence, Mr. Parker was in possession of a .22-caliber Magnum rifle, and a Westernfield 20-gauge shotgun.
People convicted of felonies cannot possess firearms legally.
On July 3, 2006, Mr. Parker was convicted in St. Lawrence County Court of felony second-degree burglary.
Mr. Parker is accused of having been convicted in Morristown Town Court of unlicensed operation following an aggravated unlicensed operation arrest and also having pending charges of felony third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, misdemeanor menacing and a harassment violation following a June 30 arrest by state police. He also is alleged to have admitted to probation officials that he consumed alcohol on July 3, all of which violated the terms and conditions of his probation.
He was returned to St. Lawrence County jail .
