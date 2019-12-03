CANTON — St. Lawrence County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards let loose on an Ogdensburg woman for having “played the system,” after she was released from jail to go to treatment, but instead left the area only to be picked up on a warrant and found to have been using drugs.
Sarah L. Ashley, 40, last known address of 1223 Mechanic St., was sentenced Monday to four years in prison with two years of post-release supervision for her May 8 guilty plea to third-degree unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine in a plea deal with the district attorney’s office.
At 8:32 p.m. on March 25, Ogdensburg City Police conducted a drug sweep that involved the execution of a search warrant at Ms. Ashley’s residence, where she was found in possession of the components and materials typically used to manufacture methamphetamine.
The plea deal will satisfy an additional charge of second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, an A-II felony, and she will be sentenced to four years in prison and two years of post-release supervision.
Ms. Ashley also agreed to cooperate with the district attorney’s office in the prosecution of her co-defendant Michael L. Vernsey, 36, of 1223 Mechanic St.
Judge Richards issued an order of protection in favor of Ms. Ashley against Mr. Vernsey, both of whom were being housed in the St. Lawrence County jail, but Ms. Ashley’s attorney, Addie A. Jenne, said that order was repeatedly violated.
Ms. Jenne repeatedly lobbied the court to release Ms. Ashley into treatment for her addictions and, on Nov. 7, Ms. Ashley was released to enter into St. Joseph’s Addiction Treatment & Recovery, but never showed. Instead, she was picked up on a warrant on Nov. 27 and was returned to St. Lawrence County from somewhere “down beyond New York City” where she had taken a bus, according to District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua.
When she was returned to St. Lawrence County jail, she tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine, Judge Richards said.
In seeking that Ms. Ashley be sentenced to the system’s Willard Drug Treatment Program, in which offenders serve 90 days in a rehabilitation program before spending the remainder of their sentences under parole supervision, Ms. Jenne said her client was distressed due to the intense harassment she was under at the jail due to her agreeing to cooperate in the prosecution of Mr. Vernsey, but Mr. Pasqua and the judge weren’t buying it.
Mr. Pasqua said he offered to move Ms. Ashley to a different facility but she refused the offer and that Ms. Jenne was playing on the court’s sympathies.
Mr. Pasqua also sought to have her plea vacated and have her sentenced on the A-II felony and said while she testified at grand jury against her co-defendant, he was concerned over her testimony at Mr. Vernsey’s trial.
The judge suggested if she didn’t cooperate or if she deviates from her grant jury testimony, that she be treated as a hostile witness and be charged with perjury.
“She played the system,” Judge Richards said before sentencing her to prison, “highly recommending that she not be considered for any programs.”
“The court is amazed and appalled that she had Ms. Jenne lobby to the court to have her released to treatment and when the court did, (she fled). The court doesn’t buy the excuses.”
