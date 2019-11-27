CANTON — An Ogdensburg woman charged in connection to an April car crash that led to her passenger losing her leg, took a plea deal Monday in St. Lawrence County Court that could result in her getting local jail time.
Jordyn J. Marcellus, 22, of 217 Denny St., Apt. 3, was scheduled to be arraigned Monday but instead pleaded guilty to the indictment charging her with felony second-degree vehicular assault and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated.
On April 7 in the city of Ogdensburg, Ms. Marcellus operated a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition and caused serious physical injury to another person.
According to the original Times report of the crash, it was at about 1:30 a.m. April 7 when the Ogdensburg Fire Department responded to a one-car crash in front of the McDonald’s at 1134 Patterson St. State police confirmed the driver was Ms. Marcellus and the passenger was Zerabeth Dafoe, who, as a result of injuries from the crash, underwent surgery to remove her right leg from the knee down, according to DA Gary M. Pasqua.
Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 27, and Ms. Marcellus was released under probation supervision.
