CANTON — An Ogdensburg woman collapsed into tears Monday afternoon in St. Lawrence County Court when her attorney told the judge that she declined a plea deal that would have given her a reduced prison sentence on a drug possession charge.
Kelsey Rubadue, 26, of 829 Caroline St., is charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine.
The indictment charges on April 2 in the city of Ogdensburg, Ms. Rubadue with Harold Planty, 44, and Melissa Planty, 41, both of 717 Knox St., Ogdensburg, possessed elements and materials to make methamphetamine.
According to the April 3 arrest report from Ogdensburg City Police, the arrests followed a raid at the Planty residence at approximately 1:30 a.m. where police recovered a one-pot methamphetamine lab as well as several components of those labs.
On Aug. 6, Mr. Planty, who was also indicted on felony tampering with physical evidence and misdemeanor second-degree reckless endangerment charges, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, in exchange for a five-year prison sentence with two years of post-release supervision. The deal also satisfied all other charges against him.
Ms. Rubadue was offered a similar plea deal Monday where she would plead guilty to the reduced third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, with the court committing to send her to prison for five years with three years of post-release supervision. The court would also recommend the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision to allow her to participate in any programs they deem her eligible for.
But her head fell into her hands, and she sobbed as her attorney, Daniel C. Ramsey, told the court she was rejecting the offer and that she would take the case to trial where, if convicted, she could face 14 years in prison as a second-felony offender.
The deal was offered prior to a scheduled Mapp-Huntley hearing to determine whether physical evidence could be kept out of a trial.
That hearing was cancelled at the request of the defense.
Ms. Rubadue continues to be released under probation supervision.
