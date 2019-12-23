CANTON — An Ogdensburg woman received prison time Monday in St. Lawrence County Court for a drug charge related to a 2014 methamphetamine operation at a residence in Ogdensburg.
Sarah A. LaJoy, 35, 1503 Green St., was sentenced to 18 months in state prison with one year of post-release supervision for third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamines after violating conditions of her probation earlier this year.
Ms. LaJoy was arraigned before County Court Judge Jerome J. Richards on Dec. 5 for violating three conditions of the five-year probation sentence she received in August 2015.
County Court Judge John F. Richey conferenced with Assistant District Attorney Joshua A. HaberkornHalm and Public Defender James M. McGahan Monday morning, and Ms. LaJoy appeared before Judge Richey and entered three admissions of violating her probation, including leaving St. Lawrence County on March 9 and being arrested in DeWitt, Onondaga County.
After accepting Ms. LaJoy’s admissions, Judge Richey proceeded with resentencing on the original charge for which she was convicted, third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamines.
Judge Richey reminded the court that Ms. LaJoy had successfully completed one year of interim probation from 2014 to 2015, and had been fulfilling the requirements of her five-year probation until this year. But Ms. LaJoy had appeared to have gone “off the rails,” Judge Richey said.
On April 8, 2014, Ms. LaJoy was charged with felony counts of third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamines and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.
At the time, Ms. LaJoy possessed methamphetamine and psychedelic mushrooms, as well as a gas generator, pliers, solvent, muriatic acid, lithium batteries and Drano crystals used to create methamphetamine, at her then-residence, 512 Hasbrouck St., in the city, according to a previous Times report.
Victor P. Green, 38, of 512 Hasbrouck St., was also arrested in 2014 and charged with felony third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine and misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and endangering the welfare of a child.
Three children, ages 8, 4 and 3, were living in the home at the time of the bust.
On April 3, 2014, the Ogdensburg Police Department was requested to accompany St. Lawrence County Child Protective Services to the house. Upon arrival, officers made observations that led them to believe methamphetamine was being manufactured in the home.
Members of the Ogdensburg Police Department’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force obtained a search warrant for the premises. Due to the materials present and the dangerous condition of the alleged lab, the state police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team was called to the scene.
