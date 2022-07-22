PLATTSBURGH — An Ogdensburg woman was sentenced to 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine.
A press release issued Friday from U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Matthew Scarpino, acting special agent in charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), stated that Megan Perkins, 33, of Ogdensburg, was sentenced on Thursday in U.S. District Court, Plattsburgh, to 84 months in prison.
In pleading guilty, Perkins admitted to traveling to Akron, Ohio, where she acquired bulk quantities of methamphetamine, according to the press release, which added that Perkins would then return to St. Lawrence County to distribute the methamphetamine to local drug users.
Senior United States District Judge David N. Hurd also ordered that Perkins serve a four-year term of supervised release following her release from prison.
The case was investigated by HSI, the Massena Police Department and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Stitt.
