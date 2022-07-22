Ogdensburg woman sent to prison for selling meth

PLATTSBURGH — An Ogdensburg woman was sentenced to 84 months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing and distributing methamphetamine.

A press release issued Friday from U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Matthew Scarpino, acting special agent in charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), stated that Megan Perkins, 33, of Ogdensburg, was sentenced on Thursday in U.S. District Court, Plattsburgh, to 84 months in prison.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.