OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center has announced that the Rev. Thomas T. Patterson Wound Healing Center is a recipient of the Center of Distinction award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
The Center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92% and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal.
There were 555 Centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award and 278 achieved the honor.
“I am very proud to say that our Wound Healing Center has been recognized for the third consecutive year as a Center of Distinction.” Jamieka Rowe, RN, program director of the wound center said. “Our Press Ganey survey patient satisfaction rating is 92 percent. Together, these accomplishments reaffirm my staffs’ commitment to deliver quality wound healing care for our patients.”
Despite the challenges of COVID-19, in 2020, the RTTPWHC touted a 94% healing rate within a median of 22 days. The staff saw 367 new patients, provided 4,629 wound care encounters, welcomed 367 new patients, treated 864 wounds, and provided 505 hyperbaric oxygen treatments.
The RTTPWHC is a member of the Healogics network of over 600 Wound Care Centers and offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.
Advanced wound care modalities provided by our wound care experts include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The Center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
For more information on how the staff at our Patterson Wound Healing Center work hard to keep you North Country Strong, visit us on the web at www.claxtonhepburn.org/woundcare.
