Jellie gets fire job in Wyoming

Stephen P. Jellie

OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie has taken a job in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, as a fire/EMS chief.

The Buckrail Daily News in Jackson Hole reported Sept. 22 that the current fire/EMS chief would be retiring and Mr. Jellie would be taking his place Nov. 1.

