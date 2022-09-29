OGDENSBURG — City Manager Stephen P. Jellie has taken a job in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, as a fire/EMS chief.
The Buckrail Daily News in Jackson Hole reported Sept. 22 that the current fire/EMS chief would be retiring and Mr. Jellie would be taking his place Nov. 1.
Mr. Jellie will be leading the emergency response organization that manages the fire protection and emergency medical services system for the town of Jackson and Teton County, Wyoming, according to the article.
“My family and I are honored to have been selected and looking forward to the opportunity,” Mr. Jellie said Thursday when reached for comment.
Mr. Jellie was appointed permanent city manager of Ogdensburg in September 2020 after being hired as a temporary city manager in July that year.
During his time as city manager, he also held the fire chief position until recently when he appointed Kenneth Stull after city councilors voted against Mr. Jellie becoming the permanent fire chief.
Mr. Jellie has announced several different dates this year when he would resign as city manager. In February, he announced that he would resign in July. Then the date was pushed to Nov. 30. A buyout agreement was reached in September with the City Council with terms that he would leave the city on Nov. 30.
His resignation date was amended from Nov. 30 to Nov. 4 at Monday’s City Council meeting.
All other terms of the buyout agreement still remain, including a one-time payment of $50,000 and the providing of health insurance for a year.
