WADDINGTON — A Cleveland man allegedly attempted to flee St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on Sunday, and is now in their custody.
According to a release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Nathaniel L. Torres, of Cleveland, was charged with third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, and several vehicle and traffic law violations.
Sheriff’s deputies said Mr. Torres failed to stop as they attempted a traffic stop on Route 27 in the town of Waddington.
Mr. Torres eventually stopped his vehicle, where deputies say they found he was in possession of two handguns with their serial numbers taken off.
Mr. Torres was arraigned in Canton Town Court and was ordered held in St. Lawrence County jail on $10,000 bail or $20,000 bond.
State police and the Ogdensburg Police Department assisted at the scene with the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
