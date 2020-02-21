CANTON — The Old Snell Hall renovation project cleared its final obstacle Friday morning and can move forward with construction upon receiving a work permit.
The St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency Friday morning voted unanimously to approve the payment-in-lieu-of-taxes consent certificates for a 32-year, $2.1 million PILOT agreement being sought by the Missouri housing development company renovating Clarkson University’s Old Snell Hall, also known as The Quarry Potsdam, LLC.
The IDA submitted the application for a PILOT agreement sought by the Vecino Group for the renovation of Old Snell Hall and conversion to a state and federally assisted low-income housing project. Its public theater will also be restored.
The project was already approved by the three taxing jurisdictions — the town of Potsdam, village of Potsdam and Potsdam Central School District.
All that remains is for the company to apply for a building permit from the village code enforcement officer in order for the estimated two-year construction work to begin.
During the public comment period of Friday morning’s meeting, Potsdam Village Administrator Gregory O. Thompson said the Vecino project is “very instrumental right now in the development of Potsdam.”
“It falls directly in line with our DRI (Downtown Revitalization Initiative) program,” he said. “The renovation of Old Snell Hall at this point is a key part of that program and our bringing Potsdam back to life.”
In October, the village was announced the north country winner of the $10 million state grant for the state Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Mr. Thompson told IDA Board member Andrew McMahon that what set this project apart from others in the past was its ability to secure financing.
“Some of the proposals that were made in the past, as they progressed, they found the ability to get the financing to see the project all the way through was not obtainable,” Mr. Thompson said. “Some of the folks that had started earlier looked at a larger project where they were actually looking at both Congdon and Snell Hall and that proved to be to be too big a bite to take at one time.”
He said when the Vecino Group came on board, it brought a reliable finance stream and scaled down the project to focus on Old Snell Hall and the need for low-to-moderate-income housing in the area, making it a success.
In addition to repairing the building which is in “an advanced state of deterioration,” and addressing the housing issue, Mr. Thompson said it would put the property back on the tax rolls, making it a viable part of the community.
Residents raised concerns during a public hearing held Wednesday, according to a copy of the minutes attached to Friday’s IDA agenda and resolution approving the PILOT.
Peggy Brusso, the Potsdam town supervisor clerk who spoke as a member of the public, said she believed Clarkson University should also have a PILOT since the university will be leasing the space and that she was concerned that the Potsdam Public Library was left out of the process as a taxing jurisdiction. She said the library district will suffer financially because of the PILOT, and that PILOTS should have a clause that every 10 years any of the affected districts can make modifications to it.
Property owners Nicholas Zirn and Dean Laubscher had voiced concern, with Mr. Laubscher filing a written statement, which was also attached to Friday’s resolution.
In his three-and-a-half page letter, Mr. Laubscher wrote, “It does not seem right the real property owners of the Potsdam area will have to compete for renters in the rental market while the Vecino Group will be utilizing a good portion of our tax money to compete in the Potsdam rental property realm while we all pay full taxes.”
“Vecino Inc. an outside corporation with no ties to Potsdam, is proposing to remodel and administer management for the Clarkson/Snell/Congdon complex into 59 apartments, a theatre, and another business incubator dubbed ‘the Quarry,’” he wrote. “. . . It seems Clarkson has neglected this complex for many year’s [sic] however they were successful in purchasing and acquiring the ‘Honda dealership’ . . . Had this been any other property owner they would have been penalized for property neglect.”
In May, Vecino Group was awarded $5.6 million in grant funding from the state for the renovation of Old Snell Hall into 59 affordable housing apartments.
The group commissioned a professional market study that indicated that there was sufficient demand for the 58 units. The 59th unit will house a building superintendent.
According to the PILOT Consent Certificate, the request will assist Vecino Group, identified as Quarry Potsdam LLC, in the acquisition of the building at 41 Elm St. and the 3.3 acres of land it sits upon.
“The project will refurbish an aging and partially vacant building located along the village of Potsdam’s main corridor and creating space for commercial and residential use and provide affordable housing in the village of Potsdam; entail a capital investment of approximately $15,000,000; create 50 construction jobs; and create two full-time jobs,” the certificate states.
The certificate and resolution passed the school board unanimously while it passed the Town Board in a 4-1 vote, with Councilwoman Judith Rich the lone no vote.
According to the schedule of 32 payments, the IDA will bill amounts beginning in 2020-2021 in the amount of $119,774.01.
Vecino agreed to pay the first- and second-year installment of real property taxes in the amount of $119,774.01 as a closing cost from the proceeds of the investor equity they receive as part of a long-term lease with Clarkson University, a tax exempt, non-profit agency.
That will cover the first two years and on year three, the 2022-2023 year, the PILOT kicks in with a payment of $50,000 and it will escalate in payment cost every year until the final payment of $88,792 in 2051-2052, for a total of $2,148,176.01.
The IDA will divide each payment between the village, the town, the school district and the county.
Moreover, in the event the total residential income, the operating income for the apartments, exceeds more than 10 percent of the amounts projected, Vecino will be required to pay 20 percent of the amount of the total residential income in excess of the projected amounts.
