RAY BROOK — Following the May 28 transfer of former Troop B Commander Darrin S. Pitkin, who now serves as the 30th commander of New York State Police Troop D, NYSP Superintendent Keith M. Corlett appointed Maj. Ruben A. Oliver, of Indian Lake, as the 27th commander of Troop B.
Mr. Pitkin’s reappointment fills the Troop D position left vacant by Major Philip T. Rougeux, who was transferred to the Professional Standards Bureau in the central region as acting inspector.
Mr. Oliver’s appointment took effect May 28, and his command covers five counties in Northern New York, which includes St. Lawrence, Franklin, Clinton, Essex and a portion of Hamilton counties. Troop B operates from 21 installations, and employees provide service to 87 towns, 24 villages and two cities.
A Staten Island native, Mr. Oliver started his career with the state police on March 20, 1989, when he entered the New York State Police Academy. He had previously served in the United States Marine Corps from 1984 to 1988.
In July 1999, Mr. Oliver was promoted to sergeant. In January 2001 he was promoted to station commander and for the next seven years he served at SP Tupper Lake, SP Indian Lake and SP Schroon Lake. In 2008, he was promoted to the rank of lieutenant and he served on the casino detail at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino, the Protective Services Unit, Troop G and the Office of Emergency Management. He was also designated as the Officer in Charge of the Mobile Field Unit in Troop G.
In November 2015, he was promoted to captain and assigned to the Forensic Investigation Center at Division Headquarters in Albany. He was also assigned as a captain at the State Police Academy in charge of the Promotional Exam Detail. Mr. Oliver was promoted to the rank of major in December 2018, and assigned as the director of Human Resources at Division Headquarters.
