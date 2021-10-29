OGDENSBURG — A number of condemned and deteriorating buildings on the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center (SLPC) grounds have been, or are in the process of being fenced in for safety reasons.
James Plastiras, director of Communication with the Office of Mental Health (OMH), said that the roughly 8,000 lineal feet of fencing is being installed for the safety of the public.
“The fencing is being installed to ensure the safety of the public and the security of the buildings by preventing unauthorized people from entering the area,” said Plastiras.
Plastiras said that there were no particular incident that set the installation of fencing in motion, adding that it was planned “for some time.”
He said that the buildings being fenced are the following: Buildings 1-9 which make up the Center Complex; Building 16, the Center Kitchen; Building 21 which used to hold education/farm care and CLR Clinic; Building 23, Curtis Hall; and Buildings 117-125 which was the Letchworth Complex.
The state abandoned some of the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center stone buildings beginning in the early 1980s, according to reports. Many of the buildings have been empty since the mid-1990s, when the center’s operations were consolidated into new buildings which stand among the abandoned ones.
The fencing project will cost approximately $400,000, according to Plastiras, and is a Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) project.
Fencing, instead of demolition, is being done at this time due to the costs, according to Plastiras.
“The buildings have been decommissioned and have no active use for OMH. However, demolition is very expensive due to environmental and other factors,” he said, “In the long-term, OMH will work with the Division of Budget to secure funding to safely demolish the buildings.”
