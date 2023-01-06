On anniversary of ’98 storm, trees and poles come down in Franklin County
MALONE — An ice storm rolled through Franklin County early Thursday morning, knocking down trees and blocking county and town roads.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
On anniversary of ’98 storm, trees and poles come down in Franklin County
MALONE — An ice storm rolled through Franklin County early Thursday morning, knocking down trees and blocking county and town roads.
According to Malone Highway Superintendent Michael Andrews, about 25 trees came down in the town Thursday morning.
“When I was out, the ice started freezing on the trees around 2 in the morning,” he said. “We ended up cutting down about 25 trees that were actually blocking the road.”
Andrews said no wires came down in town, just a lot of trees. Crews started at about 3 a.m. to clear debris.
“It took about six hours to get them all cut up, go back around with the chipper and get rid of them,” he said.
County roads were also impacted by Thursday’s storm.
Franklin County Highway Superintendent Edward Adams said multiple crews were sent out to deal with trees weighed down by ice.
“Most of it, with the exception of County Route 36, which was blocked off entirely, most of the other roads were passable with at least one lane,” he said. “The majority of what we were dealing with was in the Burke and Chateaugay area. Constable had some pretty good damage, Bombay, Fort Covington had some damage also with the downed trees.”
County Route 36 was closed and the power was off until around 7 p.m. Thursday.
“We spent all day today, got the stuff out of the road so it was passable, but we will be chipping out there and cleaning up for at least another week or two,” Adams said.
Most of the damage was concentrated north of Route 11.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.