OGDENSBURG — Claxton-Hepburn’s Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center Pharmacy underwent $1 million in renovations thanks to the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation.
In 2020, the United States Pharmacopeia implemented new guidelines for safe handling of hazardous drugs to minimize the risk of exposure to health care personnel, patients and the environment.
Following the guidelines, the renovations to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center Pharmacy included new rooms to separate hazardous medications from non-hazardous medications as well as a negative pressure room.
“The negative pressure room allows for ventilation to the outside so that air is not being mixed from an area where hazardous medications would be prepared in other areas of the pharmacy,” said Claxton-Hepburn’s Director of Pharmacy and Cancer Treatment Center Pharmacist Danny Sekhon. “We have pressure and temperature control rooms currently with the new renovation.”
The five-month-long renovations began at the end of last year but were prolonged.
“It took a while to complete because there was a lot of different steps in the building process and certain items took a while to get a hold of,” said Mr. Sekhon. “The calibration of the room also required some time. We also had to find the appropriate personnel to staff the new pharmacy because with the new set-up, it requires a minimum of two people to run the pharmacy.”
There are currently four staff members who work in the Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center Pharmacy including nurses, staff, pharmacist and pharmacists technicians.
“The current set-up is really for personal safety and the preparation of hazardous medications in the most sterile manner as possible to preserve the sterility and stability of these medications,” said Mr. Sekhon. “So really it has to do with unwanted occupational exposure for staff, nurses, pharmacists and pharmacists technicians that are in the process of preparing and administering hazardous medications.”
Executive Director of Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation, Amanda Hitterman, noted in a prepared statement that the new pharmacy offers state-of-the-art technology to protect pharmacists from potentially dangerous chemicals and serve patients at the highest level.
“Oncology pharmacists play an essential role in the delivery of care to patients living with cancer,” said Ms. Hitterman in a prepared statement. “Oncology pharmacists ensure safety in compounding, preparing and dispensing chemotherapy. They are responsible for minimizing drug waste, managing drug shortages and decreasing exposure to hazardous drugs.”
