GOUVERNEUR — One person was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after a fuel truck exploded on County Route 22 shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Brandi M. Ashley, public information officer for state police Troop B.
She said that an investigation found that a full fuel tanker at Tripp Fuels, 1461 County Route 22, was filling an almost empty fuel tanker.
