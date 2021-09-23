WATERTOWN — One COVID-19-related death was reported Thursday in St. Lawrence County as the number of virus cases across the tri-county area climbed by 133.
Thirty-five people are hospitalized across the area due to the virus, a decrease of three patients from Wednesday.
In addition to its 116th death recorded since the onset of the pandemic, St. Lawrence County reported 71 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its total since March 2020 to 10,268. There are currently 19 people hospitalized due to the virus.
Jefferson County reported 38 new virus cases, bringing its total to 8,749. There are 11 people hospitalized. The county has experienced 90 deaths.
Twenty-four new cases were reported by Lewis County, for a total of 2,800. Five people are in the hospital. The county’s total number of deaths remains at 31.
Why is St. Lawrence County experiencing more cases and more deaths? Population is less than Jefferson County. It isn’t the colleges. St. Lawrence has the highest COVID rate per 100,000 in the state.
