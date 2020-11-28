OGDENSBURG — Following initial positive test results Nov. 22, United Helpers reports a total of 60 coronavirus cases this week among staff and residents at the Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility, formerly called RiverLedge Nursing Home.
One resident with a terminal illness, according to United Helpers’ weekly update Friday, died Thursday. The resident had tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this week.
As of Friday, United Helpers confirmed 32 residents and 28 staff members are currently positive at the Ogdensburg site, 8101 Route 68, with quarantines implemented and no one requiring hospitalization at this time.
With roughly 300 employees, the Ogdensburg facility is home to about 165 people.
Visitation at both the Ogdensburg and Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care locations is suspended until further notice.
United Helpers reports all Ogdensburg staff and residents will be tested every three to seven days until no additional positive results are returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.