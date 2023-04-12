POTSDAM — The Potsdam Fire Department was dispatched at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday to a serious car crash on Adams Road, with a victim on the ground and the vehicle on fire, the department reported.
It was not immediately known whether there were any additional victims.
Firefighter Robert Crowe responded immediately with Engine 49 and John A. Keleher with Engine 80 responded several minutes later, the department said.
Additional information received en route from Central Dispatch indicated some need for clarification about whether one or two vehicles were involved.
Engine 49 arrived at 2:18 a.m. to find a single vehicle split in half with the front half on fire in the roadway.
A hose line was stretched and the fire was extinguished.
The lone victim was lying on the lawn near an adjacent home, the department reported.
He was treated and transported to the hospital by Potsdam Rescue Squad.
Further investigation turned up no additional vehicles or occupants.
The car had left the roadway, striking a large tree, the fire report said.
Members helped clear the road of debris and the vehicle was removed by Bob’s Auto. All Potsdam fire units were back in service by 4 a.m.
State police and St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department officers were also on scene.
