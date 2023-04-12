POTSDAM — Potsdam Fire was dispatched at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday to a reported serious car crash on Adams Road, with a victim on the ground and the vehicle on fire.
At the time of dispatch, it was unknown whether there were any additional victims.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
POTSDAM — Potsdam Fire was dispatched at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday to a reported serious car crash on Adams Road, with a victim on the ground and the vehicle on fire.
At the time of dispatch, it was unknown whether there were any additional victims.
According to the fire department’s report, given the severity of the call, career firefighter Robert Crowe responded immediately with Engine 49 and John A. Keleher with Engine 80 responded several minutes later.
Additional information received en route from Central Dispatch indicated some need for clarification about whether one or two vehicles were involved.
Engine 49 arrived at 2:18 a.m. to find a single vehicle split in half with the front half on fire in the roadway.
A line was stretched and the fire was extinguished.
The lone victim was lying on the lawn near an adjacent home. He was treated and transported to the hospital by Potsdam Rescue Squad for his injuries.
Further investigation turned up no additional vehicles or occupants.
The car had left the roadway, striking a large tree, splitting it in half.
Members helped clear the road of debris and the vehicle was removed by Bob’s Auto. All Potsdam Fire units were back in service at 4 a.m.
St. Lawrence County Car 10, NY State Police and the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office were also on scene.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.