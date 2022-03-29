CANTON — A one-vehicle collision closed a portion of Route 68 near Rice Road on Tuesday.
Canton Fire Chief Robert M. Crow said one car went off the roadway and collided with a power pole, which resulted in the driver being injured.
He said emergency personnel responding to a 9:27 a.m. 911 call had to wait for National Grid to shut off the electricity because of live wires.
“The car had gone off the road, striking a telephone pole, breaking the pole in half. The top part of the pole with the lines landed in the roadway,” Mr. Crow said.
He said the driver was removed from the wrecked vehicle and sent to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for evaluation.
Canton firefighters remained on scene while National Grid workers got the wires out of the road. The highway reopened around 2 p.m., Mr. Crow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.