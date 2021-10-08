FORT COVINGTON — State police confirmed Friday afternoon that a single-vehicle crash in Fort Covington on Thursday morning resulted in a fatality.
According to Trooper Jennifer Fleishman, public information officer with state police Troop B, the crash occurred at about 9:36 a.m. on County Route 1.
Suzanne Seidel-Patnode, 53, of Fort Covington, was pronounced dead at the scene by Franklin County Coroner Brian Langdon, according to Fleishman.
A 2014 Subaru Forester operated by Seidel-Patnode was traveling south on County Route 1 and ran off the east shoulder of the roadway, leading the vehicle to overturn and strike a concrete barrier, according to Fleishman.
Fleishman said an autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Friday, at Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh.
The crash is under investigation by state police.
