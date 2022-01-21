WATERTOWN — Jefferson County reported one new COVID-19 death Friday as the number of virus cases across the tri-county area rose by 837.
The death in Jefferson County is the 151st attributed to COVID-19 within the county since the onset of the pandemic. The county also reported 520 new cases, bringing its total to 21,566. The number of people hospitalized due to the virus declined by two from Thursday, to 25 patients.
St. Lawrence County reported 252 cases, for a total of 23,023. Twenty-seven people are hospitalized, the same as Thursday. The county has experienced 164 COVID-19-related deaths.
Lewis County reported 65 cases, bringing its total to 5,955. There are six people in the hospital, one more than Thursday. There have been 44 county residents who have died because of the virus.
